AC Milan, Italy – USMNT star Christian Pulisic has not yet signed a new contract with AC Milan, despite reports suggesting an agreement was reached earlier this year. The 26-year-old has been in exceptional form, scoring a personal-best 17 goals across all competitions in the 2024-25 season.

Reports indicated that midway through the current season, Pulisic was prepared to agree to fresh contract terms. However, no deal has been confirmed, leading to lingering uncertainty as we head into the summer.”

Pulisic is focusing on his international duties, eager to ensure he maintains a high level of performance. Despite the speculation, the expectation from sources close to AC Milan is that he will remain with the team when competitive action resumes in Italy.

A journalist highlighted the situation, stating, “For months Pulisic could have signed the renewal because everything was ready… they had discussed practically all the details of the contract, but the boy took his time and asked for technical guarantees.”

If Pulisic received the reassurances he sought from a club that will not participate in European football next season, it’s likely he will stay with AC Milan. He recognizes that stability and continuity are essential in maintaining his impressive standards with the upcoming 2026 World Cup in mind.