Christian Walker Returns to Chase Field in Astros Uniform

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Christian Walker made his highly anticipated return to Chase Field on Monday, July 21, as a member of the Houston Astros in a three-game series against his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker, a three-time Gold Glove winner and fan favorite during his eight seasons with the Diamondbacks, expressed excitement about reconnecting with old teammates. “Mostly just excited about seeing the guys,” Walker said before the game. “I’ve kept in touch with a few of them over the course of the year. But to be able to give some hugs and shake some hands with people I haven’t seen in a while will be good.”

Having made a strong mark in Phoenix, Walker said that playing there significantly contributed to his sense of belonging in the major leagues. “That was a big milestone for me. I always felt like if I got a real opportunity, I could prove myself,” he added.

On his transition to the Astros, Walker noted that their interest played a crucial role in his decision. “There wasn’t an official offer made from the Diamondbacks,” he explained. After drawing interest from multiple teams, he concluded, “It was an easy decision, but it felt like it was the right one for sure.”

Walker’s family recently welcomed a baby girl, Etta James, two weeks ago. Meanwhile, he was not the only former Diamondbacks player returning; former third base coach Tony Perezchica, who joined the Astros staff, also greeted friends from his previous team.

“There’s no doubt he’s helping this team. The defense has been great,” Walker said of Perezchica. “He impacted my career greatly.”

In injury news, Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes is currently sidelined following Tommy John surgery. He shared insights on his rehab process, stating, “It sucks that I just signed here and was throwing the ball really well, and it happened.” Burnes has been working on his recovery and hopes to make a return by mid-next season.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno is dealing with a fractured finger and is expected to be two weeks away from resuming baseball activities. Meanwhile, the team continues to manage his absence effectively.

As the Diamondbacks push through the season, they announced agreement with most of their draft picks, including top pick Kayson Cunningham. With ongoing changes and challenges, the team remains focused on future development.