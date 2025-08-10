Christie Brinkley Discusses Love, Marriage in New Memoir

NEW YORK, NY — Actress and model Christie Brinkley appeared on ‘Fox & Friends‘ to discuss her new memoir, ‘Uptown Girl.’ The book dives into her life, marriages, and career in the spotlight.

During her visit, Brinkley shared insights on maintaining a marriage. Reflecting on relationships with host Kristin Davis, she questioned if marriage is becoming an outdated concept. Brinkley proposed a unique idea: couples could consider renewing their vows every five years. ‘You could get married, like, ‘We’ll see if you want to renew it in five years,’’ she said. ‘That way, if you’re getting bored… you can get out of it without all the lawyers.’

At 71, Brinkley holds a wealth of experience, having been married four times. Her previous husbands include Jean-François Allaux, Richard Taubman, and Peter Cook. Brinkley shares three children: Alexa, Jack, and Sailor.

In a candid moment, she told The New York Times, ‘That love takes work. Sometimes you need to rely on experts. I wish I could have found ways to save some; I wish I hadn’t married others.’

On the ‘Fox & Friends’ segment, Brinkley revealed that her daughter Sailor encouraged her to try dating apps for the first time. They discovered they were matched with the same men. ‘[Sailor] said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on dating apps because the same guys that, you know, said yes to me are…’

Brinkley’s memoir, ‘Uptown Girl,’ explores her life’s ups and downs, including her relationships. She noted that while writing it, she found some chapters difficult to address. ‘They’re like, ‘People will relate because people go through divorces,’’ she said, stressing the importance of sharing both joyous and challenging experiences.

In an HBO documentary, she opened up about her time with Joel and their struggles, revealing that his partying became an issue. Brinkley recalls a painful argument that led her to consider leaving. ‘I said, ‘I really can’t take this anymore…’ I think it’s no secret that his drinking got pretty bad,’ she reflected.