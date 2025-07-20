Christie Brinkley Opens Up About Her New Memoir and Life Lessons

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Actress, model, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley recently joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss her new memoir, “Uptown Girl,” which reflects on her early life, marriages, and career in the public eye.

At 71, Brinkley revealed how sharing her story was emotionally challenging. In an interview, she explained, “There were parts where I thought, ‘Please don’t cry,’” as she recorded her audiobook.

Brinkley opened up to Social Life Magazine about the memoir and recalled the moment she discovered her fourth husband, architect Peter Cook, was having an affair. She was at a graduation ceremony in 2006, preparing to give a speech when a man approached her with shocking news. “It had the weight of a wrecking ball, delivered in barely a whisper,” Brinkley said.

She asked the man to repeat himself, turning to her son, Jack, who looked shocked. “It was like ‘The Scream’ painting. Everyone seemed to know,” she recounted. In that moment, she felt exposed and vulnerable.

Following the shocking revelation, Brinkley told Jack, “Mommy needs to go to the police station,” to learn more about her marriage collapse. “I worried this book might embarrass my kids, but people bought it. They loved it. I cried,” she added.

In her memoir, Brinkley notes that the police officer who delivered the news was the father of the young woman Cook was involved with. “I know from Peter’s face that he was guilty,” she writes.

Later that night, friends helped Brinkley search the family computer, which amounted to what she described as a scene from “Charlie’s Angels.” There, she uncovered numerous incriminating emails and photos, leading to a blend of laughter and shock among them.

Brinkley and Cook’s split led to a six-year court battle, described as a “media spectacle.” Reflecting on her journey, she compared herself to Pamela Anderson, saying, “We admire digging our hands in the dirt, embracing the freedom to be ourselves. We bloom in the garden.”

While Brinkley remains open to romantic love, she is content with her life today, saying, “I feel very full of love.”