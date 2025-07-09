Christina Haack Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Champagne and New Relationship

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Reality TV star Christina Haack turned 42 on Monday and celebrated by sharing a photo of herself in a chic black bikini with gold chain detailing. In the post, she is seen sipping champagne from her new brand, Clé Cachée.

“41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done,” Haack captioned her Instagram photo. “42 – I’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends.”

Haack expressed her excitement for new projects in her caption, saying, “A new season of shooting, bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual/wisdom coaching with my girl … and of course what I’m most excited for – Clé Cachée champagne… cheers to cancer season.”

Her ex-husband’s second wife, Heather El Moussa, responded to the post with celebratory emojis, showcasing a friendly relationship between the former spouses.

Christina Haack is reportedly in a new relationship with Christopher Larocca, the CEO and president of Network Connex. The couple shared a smiling picture from a recent date night, posing casually in front of the ocean.

Haack’s latest romance comes after her divorce from Josh Hall, finalized in May. The settlement was announced nearly ten months after they filed for divorce, with Haack’s representative confirming that the matter was resolved through mediation.

“Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached,” the statement read. “She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”