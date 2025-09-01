Christina Haack and Josh Hall Reach Divorce Settlement After Lengthy Negotiations

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have finalized their divorce settlement nearly four months after their separation. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties made significant concessions regarding property and finances.

Hall will receive a home and condo in Tennessee, a piece of land in California, and several vehicles including a 2021 Bentley, a 1970 Chevelle, and a 1982 DeLorean. He will also retain all interests in his company and will not have to repay $100,000 that Haack provided during the divorce. A one-time payment of $300,000 will also be made to Hall by Haack.

Haack, meanwhile, will keep her Newport Beach mansion, several homes in Tennessee, and her business ventures. She will keep her bank accounts and properties but must return a 2022 Bentley to Hall. Both parties waived their right to spousal support, despite Hall initially requesting it.

The couple, who married in October 2021 and officially separated in July 2024, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Hall’s petition listed their separation date as July 8, 2024.

After the settlement was confirmed, Haack celebrated on social media with friends. “Celebrating with my fav,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a toast with a friend. Hall also took to Instagram, declaring himself a “free man” after finalizing the divorce.

The divorce proceedings began after Haack expressed concerns over Hall’s financial management during their marriage, claiming he diverted funds from her rental property to a personal account. Throughout the settlement negotiations, both parties expressed their desire to move forward amicably.

A representative for Haack stated that the settlement was reached through mediation and acknowledged the support of her attorney. Meanwhile, Hall has continued to express relief at the conclusion of their marriage and hinted at lessons learned from the experience.