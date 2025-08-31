Christina Haack and Josh Hall Finalize Divorce After Lengthy Legal Battle

LOS ANGELES, CA — Christina Haack and Josh Hall have officially finalized their divorce after a lengthy legal battle lasting over a year. The couple, who married in 2021 and filed for divorce three years later, reached a settlement that grants Hall a range of assets, including multiple properties and vehicles.

According to the agreement, Hall will receive a piece of land in California, a house, a condo in Tennessee, and a 2022 luxury Bentley. He will also retain ownership of four other cars and a motorcycle, which includes a 1982 DeLorean and a 1947 Dodge. Furthermore, Hall is set to receive a one-time payment of $300,000 from Haack. He will not need to return the $100,000 advance for legal fees that Haack provided.

Initially, Hall had requested spousal support, but later dropped that claim. Neither party will receive spousal support, having waived their rights. Haack argued that Hall had misallocated funds from her rental business, negating his need for support.

In their settlement, Haack will keep her personal bank accounts, her houses in California and Tennessee, and two cars, while returning one to Hall. The couple did not have any children together during their marriage, which contributed to the ease of their asset division.

The split was officially announced in May 2025, with a representative for Haack stating, “Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation.”

Following the announcement, Hall took to social media to express his feelings about the divorce. He shared a post on Instagram expressing his excitement over being a “free man” and reflecting on his lessons learned from the marriage. Hall mentioned avoiding public validation and highlighted his hard work in maintaining his assets.

In response, Haack addressed her regrets regarding her marriage during an episode of her new show, “The Flip Off.” She shared her thoughts on how Hall’s alleged greed had impacted the divorce proceedings, revealing that she wished she had made different choices. Haack claimed Hall sought an excessive payout, mentioning previous requests of $3.5 million and $65,000 monthly in spousal support.

Since the divorce, Haack has reportedly faced health challenges that have affected her workload. Reports indicate that she is prioritizing self-care through meditation and spending time outdoors.