Christine Baranski Reflects on Career and New Roles in Interview

NEW YORK, NY — Christine Baranski is back on screens this summer, showcasing her sharp wit and captivating performances in notable roles. In the third season of HBO’s The Gilded Age, Baranski’s character, Agnes van Rhijn, faces dramatic changes as her sister Ada, played by Cynthia Nixon, inherits wealth and takes control of the household. Baranski’s delivery of lines, including, “Let the sober circus begin,” demonstrates her blend of charm and incisiveness.

In a different vein, Baranski stars as the enigmatic Victoria in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, where she undergoes unconventional wellness therapy with her estranged daughter, Imogen, played by Annie Murphy. Baranski’s command of dialogue shines through as she quips, “Everything is optional, darling. Life is optional,” capturing her character’s aloof yet engaging demeanor.

Reflecting on her extensive career, Baranski, who turned 73 in May, expressed a sense of gratitude, saying her greatest regret is not being able to remember every detail of her journey in show business. “I’ve been around for a long time—and always ever-evolving,” she noted. The Emmy and Tony-winning talent is enjoying her roles while contributing to profound narratives within each series.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Baranski spoke candidly about the complexities of the characters she embodies, acknowledging that even the most poised women possess vulnerabilities. She elaborated on her portrayal of Victoria, stating, “People with great strength still have vulnerabilities.” This depth lends authenticity to her performances.

Baranski also shared her excitement about returning to The Gilded Age, highlighting the evolving power dynamics between Agnes and Ada as central to the storyline. “We’ve got to have a season three… it would be so fun to see these two women in this upended power dynamic,” she remarked.

The duality of Baranski’s roles—ranging from a wealthy matriarch to a mother grappling with loss—resonates with audiences. Her collaboration with Murphy in Nine Perfect Strangers allowed her to draw on her own experiences as a mother, resulting in a compelling exploration of the mother-daughter relationship.

As the landscape of television continues to evolve, Baranski embraces her opportunities, maintaining both her professional ambitions and personal joys. Her commitment to meaningful storytelling ensures that her performances leave an indelible mark on viewers.

Conveying her optimistic outlook, Baranski shared her motto: “Wake up expecting things.” With an illustrious career spanning decades, she eagerly anticipates what the future holds.