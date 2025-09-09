Christopher Guest Discusses New Film Spinal Tap II

LOS ANGELES, CA — Christopher Guest, the actor and director beloved for his improvisational films, has opened up about his near-decade of reflection before rejoining the cast of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which is set to hit theaters on September 12.

Guest revealed in a recent episode of a podcast that after directing Mascots in 2016, he essentially took a step back from filmmaking, embracing a life filled with hobbies such as hiking, skiing, and playing music. “I think I really like this,” Guest said about his current lifestyle.

However, the prospect of returning to the character of Nigel Tufnel in the Spinal Tap sequel was too tempting to resist. “When we got together, we made each other laugh,” he recalled about his reunion with cast members.

In this new episode, Guest reflects on the original film, particularly the iconic “amp going to 11” scene, and his experiences with other legends like Elton John and Paul McCartney. He emphasized that Nigel Tufnel was not inspired by guitarist Jeff Beck despite the physical resemblance.

Guest said, “There was a hair person that said, ‘We’ll just go and look up wigs.’ It was like a woman’s wig. I had heard of Jeff Beck, but I don’t know if I had ever seen a picture where I went, ‘oh, that’s the guy.’” He also noted that the two eventually became friends without Beck mentioning any likeness.

During the conversation, Guest shared insights about song creation for Spinal Tap, highlighting the collaborative spirit with Michael McKean. One notable moment was the creation of the classic song “Stonehenge,” which came together during a songwriting session with two guitars.

Notably, Guest commented on Elton John’s guest appearance in the sequel, praising John’s willingness to participate in daring stunts despite recent health challenges. He said, “He was amazing, just so generous.”

Guest, known for his improvisational style, admitted he struggled with memorizing lines and lyrics, which led him to create spontaneous dialogues in his past work.

For an in-depth interview with Guest, you can listen to the full episode on your preferred podcast platform. As the anticipation builds for Spinal Tap II, fans can look forward to the band’s new adventures alongside timeless humor that made the original film a cult classic.