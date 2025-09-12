Sports
Christopher Morel Returns to Wrigley Field as Cubs Host Rays
CHICAGO, IL — Christopher Morel will return to Wrigley Field on Friday, marking his first appearance since being traded from the Chicago Cubs last season. The Cubs are set to host the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.
Morel’s trade ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline was a significant move made by Jed Hoyer, the Cubs’ President of Baseball Operations. The decision came as the Cubs needed a shakeup in their offense, which led to Morel being sent to the Rays in exchange for Isaac Paredes.
This season, Morel has played exclusively as an outfielder for the Rays. Over 269 plate appearances, he is hitting .227 with a .290 on-base percentage, 10 home runs, and a wRC+ of 91. However, his strikeout rate remains high at over 36%, presenting challenges for his performance.
The Cubs noted his athletic ability to play multiple positions but found that his best role was in the outfield. This positional decision was influenced by the depth of young outfield prospects within the organization. Furthermore, trading Morel paved the way for the Cubs to acquire Kyle Tucker last offseason.
Despite the trade, Morel’s impact on the Cubs is memorable. From his remarkable performances to his walk-off home run, he left a strong impression on Cubs fans. His return to Wrigley Field will provide a nostalgic moment for supporters as they embrace the upcoming playoff push.
