Christopher Nolan Faces Criticism for Filming in Western Sahara

DAKHLA, Western Sahara — Director Christopher Nolan is facing backlash for filming parts of his upcoming epic, The Odyssey, in the disputed territory of Western Sahara. The shoot took place earlier this month in the coastal city of Dakhla, which Morocco administers but has been classified as a “non-self-governing territory” by the United Nations since 1963.

The Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara), held in Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria, has called on Nolan to immediately cease filming. The festival argues that by filming in Dakhla, Nolan and his team may unintentionally contribute to the oppression of the indigenous Sahrawi people.

“Dakhla is not just a beautiful location with cinematic sand dunes. It is an occupied, militarized city whose indigenous Sahrawi population is subject to brutal repression by occupying Moroccan forces,” the festival stated.

FiSahara emphasized that the Sahrawi culture is often misrepresented, saying, “Morocco routinely touts Sahrawi cultural expressions as uniquely Moroccan. They have created a film festival in Dakhla to counter ours and produce high-budget films that portray Western Sahara as part of Morocco.”

Prominent actors, including Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, have historically supported FiSahara. Bardem recently shared the festival’s statement on social media, criticizing the Moroccan occupation and emphasizing the erasure of Sahrawi identity.

The Odyssey features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, and is scheduled for release on IMAX on July 17, 2026. Adapted from Homer’s epic, the film follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

During his adventure, Odysseus encounters mythological creatures and must confront various challenges. The film highlights themes of homecoming and identity against a backdrop of ancient mythology.

As of press time, Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film, has not responded to requests for comment regarding the controversy.