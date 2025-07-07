Entertainment
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Trailer Revealed Exclusively in Theaters
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Universal Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated film, ‘The Odyssey,’ exclusively in theaters. Moviegoers were treated to the trailer while attending the screening of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ on July 2, 2025.
The teaser showcases brief glimpses of the Mediterranean Sea and the Trojan Horse, along with key characters played by Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Damon stars as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, while Holland portrays his son, Telemachus.
The trailer opens with a voiceover from Jon Leguizamo‘s character, referring to Odysseus as ‘my master,’ and hints at the struggles Telemachus faces in searching for information about his long-missing father. ‘What prison could hold a man like that?’ remarks King Menelaus, played by Jon Bernthal, about Odysseus after hearing rumors of his fate.
A recent report from Universal confirms that the teaser is not set to be available online in the immediate future. The studio has not announced if it will accompany other major forthcoming films.
Nolan is known for his commitment to theatrical releases, as seen with his earlier film, ‘Oppenheimer,’ which garnered a record-breaking box office of $975 million, despite its R rating and three-hour runtime. The director previously supported cinemas during the pandemic by insisting that ‘Tenet‘ release in theaters.
‘The Odyssey’ aims to bring Homer’s classic tale to life and is set for release on July 17, 2026. With a star-studded cast that includes Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and more, the film is generating significant buzz across the industry.
In addition to supporting movie theaters, Nolan’s films are known for their elaborate storylines and unique cinematic experiences. Fans eagerly await more teasers and details as the release date approaches.
