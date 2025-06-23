Christopher Walken Reveals Bugs Bunny as His Acting Inspiration

London, UK – Actor Christopher Walken recently shared that his biggest acting inspiration is none other than the animated character Bugs Bunny. Growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, Walken watched the iconic grey rabbit, who was popular during that era, and he credits Bugs Bunny for influencing his unique acting style.

Bugs Bunny, known for his witty catchphrases like “Eh…what’s up Doc?”, resonated deeply with many children, including Walken. The character, voiced by Mel Blanc, captivated audiences through various cartoons and films, making him a household name. Walken reflected on how Bugs’ playful personality shaped his approach to acting.

In a conversation with actor Ben Stiller on the Severance Podcast, Walken noted, “A lot of times I’ve played roles as if I was Bugs Bunny, but nobody knew.” This insight shines a light on how animated characters can influence even the most serious actors. Stiller praised Walken’s ability to convey thought without dialogue, reinforcing the idea that the audience emotionally engages with performers.

Walken’s film career includes notable works such as Pulp Fiction, The Deer Hunter, Hairspray, and Dune: Part Two. He is well-regarded for his versatility, often bringing a unique flair to his roles. Although he has mentioned being inspired by other legends like Robert De Niro, it is Bugs Bunny who holds a special place in his artistic heart.

Despite his unconventional source of inspiration, Walken has built an acclaimed career. With multiple awards and memorable performances, he remains a significant figure in cinema.