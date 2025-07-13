Chronicle Eyes VALORANT Glory After Revenge Win

Toronto, Canada – Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov, considered one of the greatest VALORANT players, aims to add to his trophy collection at the Esports World Cup (EWC). After defeating Paper Rex to secure a spot in the grand final, Chronicle spoke in a recent interview about the team’s motivation and preparation.

The victory against Paper Rex was particularly sweet, as Chronicle and his team sought revenge after losing to them previously. He noted, “As a team, we are obviously happy. Everyone wanted to take revenge because everyone wanted to get a trophy in Toronto, and obviously it didn’t happen. So that was like a very good revenge.”

Chronicle emphasized that while winning was important, his primary focus was simply enjoying the game. “I was coming to this match just with the feeling that I want to play the game against PRX. They’re well known to be, probably, the #1 best team in the game at the moment,” he said.

Despite feeling unwell due to recent illness, Chronicle has been able to perform at a high level. “I feel not really well right now, for the past few days. But I’m not going to lie, it’s also fine. Somehow powering through, playing some good matches as well, which is obviously very nice to see,” he added.

Looking ahead to the grand final, Chronicle noted the competitive nature of the remaining teams, stating, “I think both teams will play pretty against us because both of them build pretty good stories. Right now they’re playing very strong in their quarter-final matches.”

He acknowledged that Team Heretics, who have struggled recently, appear to have regained their confidence. “If we meet them in the grand finals, it might not be good that they found some confidence. So we’ll try to maybe break it,” he said, recognizing their improvement.

Chronicle also expressed gratitude to fans for their support during matches, noting the strong reactions from the audience, including boos and cheers. “It was nice to prove people wrong because, considering, again, how many boos I heard, you better not be booing against us in the grand finals,” he concluded.