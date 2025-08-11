Chuck Russell Hints at Possible Sequel for ‘The Mask’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Director Chuck Russell has expressed interest in returning to the world of ‘The Mask,’ sparking rumors of a potential sequel. This comes after both Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz hinted at their willingness to reprise their iconic roles.

‘The Mask,’ released in 1994, starred Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a mild-mannered bank clerk who transforms into a manic superhero when he wears a mysterious mask. Despite its success, the film has not seen a direct sequel since the poorly received ‘Son of the Mask’ in 2005.

Russell, who directed the original film, believes that a new installment could delve deeper into the comic book’s darker themes. He noted, ‘The original comic was splatter punk, and it limits your audience… I think you could go darker and I personally have done the whole range from horror to comedy.’

Carrey, during a promotion for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3,’ emphasized that any potential return would depend on having the right story. ‘It has to be the right idea… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money,’ he said.

Diaz echoed Carrey’s sentiments, stating that if Jim is on board, she would be excited to join. ‘If Jim’s on board, I’ve been riding those coattails since Day One,’ she remarked.

With all three main figures showing interest, the responsibility now lies with Warner Bros. to assemble a team capable of crafting a worthy sequel. Fans are hopeful that they will finally see King’s iconic character return to the big screen.