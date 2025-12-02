Sports
Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
London, England — Samuel Chukwueze shined as Fulham defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in a thrilling London derby on Saturday night.
Fulham came into the match as underdogs, facing a challenging start to their Premier League season. However, Chukwueze turned in a Man of the Match performance that helped secure the win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Manager Marco Silva surprised fans by giving Chukwueze a starting position. The AC Milan loanee quickly made his mark, assisting Kenny Tete’s early goal. Chukwueze’s efforts set the tone for Fulham’s unexpected victory.
Although he nearly scored in the first half, Chukwueze was thwarted first by the goalpost and then by a timely tackle from Micky van de Ven after he maneuvered around goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
His energy and creativity on the field, along with his work on the defensive end, earned him the MVP honor for the match.
