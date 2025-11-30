Church Services Canceled in Wisconsin Due to Winter Storm

MADISON, Wis. — Several churches across Wisconsin are canceling services this Sunday due to a winter storm that hit the region on Saturday. Snow accumulation is expected to reach between 6 to 10 inches, prompting many organizations to take precautionary measures.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of southeast and south-central Wisconsin. Many churches decided to cancel their services as travel conditions could become hazardous.

Among the closures, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe announced it will not hold worship on Sunday. Similarly, Central Lutheran Church ELCA in Edgerton is canceling its 8:00 a.m. service and will decide about the 9:30 service by 7:00 a.m. All Saints Lutheran Church in Fitchburg also canceled Sunday worship, while Vermont Lutheran Church announced that there will be no Sunday worship or school.

In addition to church closures, several businesses are affected. The Madison Public Library closed early on Saturday, while the Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center will remain closed all day Sunday. Organizers of the American Players Theater in Spring Green canceled performances scheduled for Saturday evening.

Church leaders are urging congregants to stay safe and make use of virtual services when available. For example, the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Madison will hold its Sunday service via Zoom only.

As the storm continues to impact the area, officials recommend that individuals avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on road conditions. Those who must venture out are advised to exercise caution due to expected slippery roads and low visibility.

This developing situation will continue to be monitored, with updates on any additional cancellations or closures.