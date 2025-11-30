Chychrun Aims for Capitals Record as Tkachuk Returns for Senators

NEW YORK, New York – There are four games on the NHL schedule Sunday, including one nationally televised matchup in the United States and Canada. Notably, two young forwards will face off as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago’s Connor Bedard and Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson, each just 20 years old, were drafted first and second overall in 2023. They have quickly proven their worth, each tallying 33 points this season. Bedard has 14 goals and 19 assists, while Carlsson has 13 goals and 20 assists, placing them among the top scorers in the league.

The Ducks, under coach Joel Quenneville, have turned things around after a slow start. Following a loss to Chicago earlier this season, Anaheim improved from a 2-2-1 record to 13-6-0, now tied for first place with the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun is on the brink of setting a franchise record. The 27-year-old’s current 10-game point streak has led to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) as the Capitals prepare for their game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena at 1 p.m. ET. Chychrun’s run could surpass the previous records set by Al Iafrate and Robert Picard.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will also return to the ice, bringing significant momentum after his recent performance from injury. In his comeback from thumb surgery, he recorded an assist and dominated with eight shots and three hits against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Other matchups today feature the Carolina Hurricanes against the Calgary Flames at 5 p.m. ET and the Senators facing off against the Dallas Stars at 6 p.m. ET, with both games promising plenty of excitement for NHL fans.

As these young talents showcase their skills, teams are looking to secure vital points to make a playoff run, all while fan anticipation builds for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026.