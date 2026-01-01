WASHINGTON, D.C. — The CIA has determined that Ukraine was not targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent drone attack, contradicting claims made by Putin to President Donald Trump.

A U.S. official disclosed the CIA’s assessment to PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins, stating that the agency concluded its analysis earlier this week. During a phone call with Trump, Putin suggested that Ukraine aimed for his personal residence.

In response, Trump shared a social media post indicating agreement with European leaders that Russia is obstructing progress toward a peace deal with Ukraine. This aligns with the sentiments expressed by European officials, including Kaja Kallas, the top diplomat for the European Union, who labeled Putin’s claims as a “deliberate distraction.”

Nick Schifrin, PBS NewsHour’s foreign correspondent, reported on Russia’s ongoing aggression towards Ukraine. He highlighted the devastating impact of recent strikes in Ukraine, particularly in Odesa, where civilians endured significant hardship during New Year celebrations.

General Valery Gerasimov of Russia has ordered troops to advance into designated buffer zones within Ukraine, a move that counters current U.S. peace proposals. These developments have intensified tension as U.S. intelligence firms assess the situation further.

Amidst it all, President Trump initially echoed Putin’s narrative before the CIA briefing, which effectively shifted his position. Angela Stent, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, remarked on the implications of the CIA’s findings for U.S. diplomatic efforts.

Stent emphasized the intelligence community’s capability to determine drone trajectories, indicating that while Ukraine may have targeted military assets, there is no credible evidence to support a direct attack on Putin’s residence.

As discussions concerning peace plans continue, the shift in perspective regarding Russia’s role may alter how negotiations unfold between U.S. officials and their Ukrainian counterparts. Trump’s evolving views stress the need for unity on the U.S. stance towards Russian aggression.