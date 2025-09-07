Entertainment
Ciara’s Family Joins NYC Tennis Match Amid Name Debate
NEW YORK CITY, NY – Ciara celebrated the tennis festivities in New York City this week, bringing her two eldest children, Future, 11, and Sienna, 8, along for the experience. On social media, her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, displayed his affection by reposting a story from Vogue that featured the family at a match.
In his Instagram caption, Wilson referred to his stepson as ‘Future Wilson,’ which sparked extensive debate online about the significance of the boy’s last name. Critics pointed out that while Wilson is Future’s stepfather, rapper Nayvadius ‘Future’ Wilburn is his biological father.
One commenter on X/Twitter, @waymoflydenu, said, ‘Russ calling him Future Wilson was petty and nobody can tell me different.’ Another, @inezalbright2, shared her disagreement, noting that her own child retained her biological father’s last name despite having a stepfather.
Reports confirm that Ciara legally changed her son’s name years ago, adding Wilson to his existing surname. This means his complete name is Future Zahir Wilburn Wilson, allowing him to share a surname with his household while still honoring his biological father.
In an upcoming episode of a podcast, Wilson spoke about his role in Future’s life, emphasizing the responsibility he embraced after starting a relationship with Ciara. ‘What a gift. That’s been the greatest gift of raising Future, Sienna, Win, and now Amora,’ he said. ‘There’s no difference.’
