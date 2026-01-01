Ciara and Russell Wilson Donate $500,000 for Hunger Relief in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA — Ciara and Russell Wilson are making a significant impact on hunger relief efforts in their hometown of Atlanta. On December 23, during a visit to Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, the couple announced a donation of $500,000 through their Why Not You Foundation. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined them for the announcement, emphasizing the importance of this contribution during the holiday season.

The donation aims to support local food distribution initiatives, specifically focusing on the Atlanta Community Food Bank and ATL Cares, which serve southwest Atlanta neighborhoods. Mayor Dickens expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, ‘This donation means more meals and food for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to eat. It gives families a little bit of breathing room during this time of the year.’

Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, noted that the funding will help provide over one million meals across the metro area. ‘That couldn’t come at a more urgent time than right now,’ Waide said.

Ciara, a Grammy Award-winning artist, highlighted the critical need to address food insecurity in the city, especially among children. ‘One in six children goes to bed hungry, and that has to change,’ she said. ‘Our hope is that the gift of nourishment and security will empower more youth and families across Atlanta to reach for their dreams.’

The Why Not You Foundation, founded by Ciara and Russell in 2014, is dedicated to empowering young people and addressing challenges such as hunger and poverty. Their commitment to philanthropy continues to resonate throughout the community, especially during this time of year.