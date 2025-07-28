Ciarán Ó Maonaigh Launches Second Solo Album ‘Lost in the Music’

Donegal, Ireland – Fiddle player Ciarán Ó Maonaigh has released his second solo album, titled ‘Lost in the Music/Caillte sa Cheol’. The album also features guitarist Seán Óg Graham, who co-produces alongside Ó Maonaigh.

Ó Maonaigh’s new work showcases the strong identity and community of Donegal fiddling, which has thrived into this century. The artist, known for his past contributions to the Donegal tradition as part of the trio ‘Lúnasa’, continues to explore this rich musical heritage.

His first solo album, ‘Ceol a’ Ghleanna’, dropped in 2004 and was made with guitarist John Blake. With ‘Lost in the Music’, Ó Maonaigh builds on his previous successes while drawing from a vast repertoire that reflects both the living tradition and archival sources, such as the work of Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí.

The album opens with three reels, including tunes associated with notable fiddler Tommy Peoples, and features a blend of fiddle and guitar, layering in foot percussion from Ó Maonaigh’s wife.

In addition to traditional melodies, this album also incorporates new compositions. Ó Maonaigh pays tribute to personal connections by including a slip jig written for his daughter, which pairs with another popular tune from Nic Gabhann.

Ó Maonaigh’s playing style is characterized by his exceptional command of the violin, which he demonstrates through complex medleys, including a set of hornpipes from celebrated fiddler Seán Maguire.

The final track features a live recording of ‘Kitty O’Neill’s Champion Jig’, a piece made famous by Tommy Peoples. This recording originated from the radio series ‘Cuan an Cheoil’ and highlights the ongoing influence of Donegal fiddlers on contemporary music.

‘Lost in the Music/Caillte sa Cheol’ is currently available on Bandcamp. For fans of traditional Irish music, it represents a remarkable evolution in Ó Maonaigh’s artistry and a commitment to honoring his roots.