News
Cibolo and Schertz Begin Major Roadway Projects This Summer
CIBOLO, Texas — Major roadway reconstruction projects kicked off this summer in Cibolo and Schertz, aiming to improve infrastructure across the region.
The Deer Creek Boulevard project began on May 12, focusing on the section between Cibolo Valley Drive and Cordero Drive. This reconstruction will add over 24 inches of new stabilized material, new pavement markings, and a fresh road surface, according to the city’s Capital Improvements webpage. During the project, southbound traffic on Deer Creek Boulevard will be detoured onto Brush Trail Bend and Cibolo Valley Drive.
Meanwhile, Schertz is undergoing several roadway improvements, including the Buffalo Valley South project, which includes resurfacing and utility replacement on several streets. Mill, 1st, 2nd, Bowman, Lee, Church, Zuehl, and Wuest streets are being rehabilitated based on their Pavement Condition Index scores. A Schertz City Council meeting on July 1 announced the completion of a new water main on Zuehl Road.
Public Works Director Randy Luensmann updated the Universal City council on June 17 regarding the National Boulevard and East Langley Boulevard project. The first two phases have wrapped up, and a third phase is currently underway.
Cibolo’s FY 2025 Street Maintenance Package 2 will reconstruct Firebird Run, Silver Wing, and Town Creek Road, improving the pavement, curbs, and gutters. The Cibolo City Council approved a $3.1 million contract for this work on July 8.
Schertz is also preparing for a 2024 SPAM Rehabilitation project, which involves removing existing pavement and placing new layers on roads like St. Andrews, Maple Drive, and Dove Meadows. Construction is slated to start in early August.
For future endeavors, the 2025 SPAM Resurfacing project will apply new surfaces in several neighborhoods, focusing on the Rio Vista, Woodbridge, and The Village subdivisions. Approval for the design agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates took place on June 17.
