Cicero Man Recovers from West Nile Virus Amid Increased Mosquito Activity

Cicero, NY — An elderly man from Cicero is recovering after being infected with the potentially deadly West Nile virus, officials announced on Wednesday morning. The man began his recovery in a local hospital and has since returned home.

West Nile virus, spread by mosquitoes, can lead to serious health issues, including fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen glands. Severe cases may cause a sudden onset of headaches, high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, and altered mental status. While rare, severe symptoms can be fatal, especially for the elderly.

There is growing concern as a different virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), was detected in mosquitoes trapped on East Taft Road in Cicero. County data indicates that the number of mosquitoes trapped in June was almost double that of the previous year.

“Based on historical patterns, we should assume West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and other mosquito-borne viruses are regularly present in our region,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson in a news release. “It’s vital to take routine precautions against mosquito bites throughout the summer, particularly given the elevated mosquito activity this year.”

Residents are encouraged to take protective measures, such as using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves, to mitigate the risk of infection.

The county has provided resources on how to stay safe from mosquito bites. Officials hope increased awareness will prevent further infections.