Cignetti and DeBoer Discuss Rose Bowl Week Challenges

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer addressed media on December 31, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles during Rose Bowl Game’s Media Day ahead of their College Football Playoff quarterfinal match on January 1.

Cignetti began by emphasizing the importance of preparation, referencing recent travel disruptions that affected team practices. He said, “A lot to do today from a preparation standpoint… there’s a lot of loose ends we’ve got to tie together today.” He expressed deep respect for Alabama, saying that it would be a tremendous challenge for Indiana.

DeBoer reciprocated Cignetti’s sentiments, congratulating Indiana on their impressive season. He noted, “When you’re watching film, you can see why the success is happening — well-coached, disciplined and obviously a lot of great players making great plays.” Both coaches acknowledged the unique challenge of bowl game preparations.

During the press conference, Cignetti shared that his players had pushed for additional workouts voluntarily, highlighting their commitment to excellence. He stated, “It takes a special discipline, work ethic and focus. Those are guys trying to find the edge and improve every single day.”

Reflecting on their similar journeys through the coaching ranks, DeBoer mentioned the appreciation gained from smaller programs. He said, “You have an appreciation for the resources and the things you have when you get to these levels of college football.” This perspective shaped both coaches’ strategies and expectations in the current high-stakes environment.

As they prepared for the upcoming game, Cignetti and DeBoer both remarked on the energy during their initial practices in California. While Cignetti noted that Indiana’s first session “didn’t meet the standard” and lacked crispness, DeBoer maintained a positive outlook on Alabama’s practice, appreciating the team’s intentions.

On the topic of maintaining focus amidst the challenges of bowl game logistics, Cignetti acknowledged the necessity to adapt routines, stating, “You just adjust. Like Coach said, you just adjust to what it is and make the most of it.”

Both coaches recognized the monumental significance of the Rose Bowl, each having fond memories of its legacy. Cignetti commented on the tradition saying, “The Rose Bowl has a lot of tradition… but we’re getting ready to play a playoff game.” The Hoosiers are poised to make history as they chase their first Rose Bowl win since 1968, while both teams aim for a spot in the Peach Bowl.