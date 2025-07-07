Sports
Cilic Faces Cobolli in Wimbledon Round of 16 Showdown
LONDON, England — Marin Cilic will compete against Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 6 at 6:00 AM ET.
Cilic, a finalist in 2017, advanced by defeating Jaume Munar in four sets, overcoming challenges to win with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Cilic’s ability to save 80% of his break points demonstrated his resilience during crucial moments of that match.
Meanwhile, Cobolli continued his impressive run at the All England Club by overpowering Jakub Mensik 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, marking his best performance at a Grand Slam to date. He enters the match against Cilic with a perfect record on serve, having not dropped a set thus far.
In their previous encounters, Cobolli triumphed over Cilic, including a dominating 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 victory at the first round of Roland Garros earlier this year. However, experts believe the grass surface favors Cilic’s playing style, and he has shown significant improvement since returning from injury.
According to data simulations, both players have an equal chance of victory, with Cobolli rated slightly ahead at 51% to win the first set. Betting odds currently reflect a close contest, with Cilic sitting at +100 and Cobolli at -125.
This showdown promises to be competitive, as Cilic seeks to continue his surprising resurgence at Wimbledon. Cobolli, too, will aim for a breakthrough victory and extend his winning streak.
Cilic’s impressive performance over the past weeks has revived hopes for his return to elite form, reminiscent of his earlier career years.
