Cilic Upsets Draper in Thrilling Wimbledon Showdown

WIMBLEDON, England — Marin Cilic stunned fourth-seeded Jack Draper in a gripping match on Thursday at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, advancing to the next round with a four-set victory.

Cilic, the veteran player, faced Draper on Centre Court, where the atmosphere was electric. The match concluded with scores of 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, showcasing Cilic’s remarkable ability to recover after dropping the first two sets.

“I just focused on my game and tried to put pressure on him,” Cilic said after the match. “I played my best when it mattered, and it feels great to come back like that.”

Draper began strong, winning the first two sets and seeming poised for a straightforward victory. However, Cilic countered with impressive poise, leveraging his experience to turn the match around.

“I was really excited; the crowd was behind me,” Draper reflected. “But you can never underestimate a player like Marin.”

In the day’s earlier action, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner easily dispatched Aleksandar Vukic, while Iga Świątek bounced back from a set down to defeat Caty McNally.

The matches continued with other exciting contests, including Sebastian Ofner’s impressive win over Tommy Paul, who struggled with a foot injury. Ofner won with scores of 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.

Looking ahead, Cilic will face Jaume Munar in the next round, while Draper will regroup and aim for better results in future tournaments.

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships continue to deliver suspenseful matches as the tournament progresses to the later rounds. As players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek remain in contention, tennis fans wait eagerly for more thrilling encounters.