Cillian Murphy Teases Potential Voldemort Role at Reunion Event

New York, NY — Cillian Murphy recently hinted at the possibility of playing Voldemort in a future ‘Harry Potter’ series. His remarks came during a heartfelt reunion with former co-star Daniel Radcliffe, nearly 25 years after ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ debuted.

The two actors met at a screening of the film adaptation of ‘Merrily We Roll Along‘ in New York City, where they shared an affectionate side hug and exchanged smiles in several photos capturing the moment. Radcliffe, who starred in the 2023 Broadway revival of ‘Merrily We Roll Along,’ wore a dark wash denim jacket over a brown T-shirt paired with black pants.

Tom Felton, recognized for his role as Draco Malfoy, was also in attendance. Recently, he made his Broadway debut and announced his return to the stage as Malfoy. The 38-year-old actor expressed gratitude for Radcliffe’s guidance in navigating the Broadway scene.

“I’ve taken a few tips from Potter,” Felton said during a Nov. 5 appearance. “He was one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway. I saw him during his first show over 10 years ago, and now he’s a Tony winner and a big inspiration for why Broadway is so special.”

Despite the nostalgic gathering, Radcliffe made it clear that he has moved on from his role in the Harry Potter franchise. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK,” he said in a 2022 interview. “I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

Although the 36-year-old actor stated he would “never say never,” he admitted he is not currently interested in returning to the role. Fans continue to wonder where all the ‘Harry Potter’ stars will go next as they follow their careers in theater and film.