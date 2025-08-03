FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan

CINCINNATI, Ohio — FC Cincinnati announced the signing of Moroccan forward Ayoub Jabbari on loan from Grenoble Foot 38, a club in France’s Ligue 2, on Saturday.

Jabbari, 25, will join the team through the end of the 2025 season, with an option for FC Cincinnati to make the transfer permanent. He will take up an International Roster Slot.

“We’re excited to welcome Ayoub to the club,” said Chris Albright, general manager of FC Cincinnati. “His physicality, work rate, and hold-up play will be a valuable addition to our team. We expect him to be an immediate character fit within our group, and we look forward to him joining us in Cincinnati.”

Standing at 6-foot-4, Jabbari boasts a career total of 14 goals in nearly 100 professional matches across various European leagues. Last season, he scored three goals in 26 appearances for Grenoble.

Prior to playing for Grenoble, Jabbari was with Paris FC in Ligue 2, where he netted three goals in 18 matches during the 2023-24 season. He spent the 2022-23 season with Racing Santander in Spain, contributing six goals and two assists across 25 appearances.

Jabbari began his professional career in February 2020 with the reserve team of French club SM Caen. He has a rich soccer background, starting with AS FAR in his hometown of Rabat, Morocco. This move makes him the second Moroccan player to join FC Cincinnati, following Adrien Regattin in 2020.

As he prepares to transition to Major League Soccer, Jabbari is expected to adapt and bring his skills to the Ohio-based club.