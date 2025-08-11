Cincinnati Approves New Teen Curfew amid Rising Youth Violence

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati City Council has approved a new curfew for minors under 18 in response to increasing youth-related violence. The ordinances were passed unanimously on Wednesday and will be enforced immediately.

The new citywide curfew mandates that all unaccompanied minors must be off the streets by 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. in designated areas like Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District. Previously, curfews varied by age but were difficult to enforce, according to city solicitor Emily Smart Woerner.

“We want to keep teens safe, not criminalize them,” City Manager Sheryl Long stated during a presentation. The ordinances aim to simplify existing laws while establishing a proactive approach to curb violence and ensure the safety of minors.

If minors are found violating the curfew, Cincinnati police will first engage them and encourage them to return home. Continued non-compliance could lead to detention, and minors with outstanding charges may be taken directly to the Hamilton County Youth Center. However, the city emphasizes that they are prioritizing guidance over punishment.

The Seven Hills Neighborhood House will serve as a curfew center, where staff will attempt to contact the minor’s parents. If they cannot be reached, juveniles may stay overnight at Lighthouse Youth and Family Services’ Mecum House, providing them with a safe environment and access to resources.

Under the new regulations, parents or guardians can also face consequences for their children’s violations. Initially, they will receive a warning, but subsequent offenses could lead to misdemeanor charges.

As city officials push for enforcement, they are also collaborating with community organizations to ensure resources are available for minors. The initiative aims to educate youth about the dangers of being out late and offer a safe space while keeping them connected with their families.

“We’re hoping this approach will reduce youth crime and give kids a safe place to go,” Long added. The city is optimistic that these measures will reduce nighttime gatherings of minors and create a safer community for all.