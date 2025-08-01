News
Cincinnati Attack: Three Suspects Charged in Viral Brawl
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a violent brawl that erupted downtown, leaving two people injured. The incident happened early Saturday morning, July 26, and has since gone viral, raising concerns about public safety in the area.
Jermaine Matthews, 39, Dekyra Vernon, 24, and Montianez Merriweather, 34, are charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated riot and felonious assault. Matthews and Vernon appeared in court Wednesday, where their bonds were set at $100,000 and $200,000, respectively. Merriweather’s bond was set at $500,000 due to his alleged role as a key instigator.
According to Cincinnati police, video footage shows Merriweather and Matthews coordinating their attack against a couple. Detective Barney Blank stated that Merriweather was seen whispering to Matthews before approaching a victim from behind and striking them in the face.
This altercation reportedly began as a verbal argument that escalated swiftly into violence. Police have indicated that Matthews was seen chasing one victim to the ground and repeatedly kicking them while Merriweather joined in the assault.
Vernon, who allegedly intervened by striking a woman attempting to help a victim, also faces significant charges. During the court hearings, prosecutors described the actions of all three suspects as “extreme violence.”
Matthews turned himself into authorities after the attack, while Merriweather was arrested by a fugitive apprehension unit. The court was informed that both Matthews and Vernon claimed they were acting in self-defense after being provoked by the alleged victims.
The FBI is also investigating potential civil rights violations related to the incident, which has sparked public outrage and calls for accountability. According to police, this case remains active and additional arrests may occur.
Anyone with further information regarding the attack is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
