Cincinnati Bearcats Dismiss Point Guard Jizzle James Amid Personal Issues

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The University of Cincinnati Bearcats announced Tuesday that junior point guard Jizzle James has been dismissed from the basketball program due to personal issues. Head coach Wes Miller remarked that James has faced challenges throughout the summer, leading to his removal from the team last month.

Miller stated, “Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer. We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time.”

James had emerged as a key player for the Bearcats, starting all 35 games in the previous season and leading the team with an average of 12.7 points per game. His contributions were critical to Cincinnati’s performance as they recorded a 19-16 overall record last season and struggled with a 7-13 mark in the Big 12.

In the 2023-24 season, he played a total of 37 games with averages of 8.8 points and 2.1 assists. Following a promising freshman year, he displayed considerable potential as a sophomore but faced challenges off the court that affected his standing with the team.

As the Bearcats prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 season, they are now tasked with replacing James’ contributions. The backcourt will still feature veterans like Day Day Thomas, Kentucky transfer Kerr Kriisa, and West Virginia transfer Sencire Harris. However, the absence of James poses a significant challenge for the team’s hopes of a successful campaign.

In a related development, James had recently posted on social media about his time with the Bearcats. His sudden dismissal, however, comes as a surprise to fans and may impact the roster dynamics moving forward.

Cincinnati has not participated in the NCAA Tournament since 2019, and his departure further complicates their goal to return to prominence in college basketball.