Cincinnati Bearcats Star Landyn Vidourek Eyes MLB Draft Selection

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft is set for this weekend, and several local athletes are eagerly anticipating their chance to be selected, including Cincinnati Bearcats star Landyn Vidourek. The former Badin High School standout has spent the past three seasons making a name for himself at UC.

For Vidourek, being part of the Bearcats has been a lifelong dream. “I love this place. (I’ve) been a Bearcat fan my whole life. My great grandpa played baseball here, played with Sandy Koufax,” he shared.

Landyn carries on a family legacy closely tied to Cincinnati baseball. “Part of the reason I wear 14 is because he wore 14 while he played here,” Vidourek recalled, reflecting on his great-grandfather, Paul Huesman, who was a player from 1956 to 1959.

With his father largely absent from his life, Landyn turned to his uncle, Patrick Foster, who also played collegiate baseball, for guidance. “Great coach on and off the field. He helped me become a better person overall,” Vidourek said about Foster’s influence.

Vidourek’s hard work has led to notable achievements at Badin and UC. This season, he earned All-Big 12 honors with a .304 batting average and a team-leading 14 home runs, highlighting his potential as a player.

As he prepares for the draft, Vidourek expressed his hopes. “It’s every little kid’s dream who plays baseball to make it there,” he said. Scouts are taking notice of his talent; he is expected to be a second-day selection.

If Vidourek is selected, it will mark a significant moment in his life, as he dreams of sharing the experience with his family, particularly his uncle. “It’s obviously my dream growing up as a kid playing baseball. Just being able to share that moment with your family and my uncle especially,” he said.