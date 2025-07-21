Cincinnati Bengals Face Defense Woes Amid Contract Standoff with Trey Hendrickson

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are aiming for a Super Bowl after securing contract extensions for key offensive players Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase. However, concerns are growing about the team’s defense, particularly regarding standout player Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson has been a vital part of Cincinnati’s defense, boasting impressive back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks. Currently, he is in a standoff over a contract extension, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark discussed the impact of Hendrickson’s potential absence on the Bengals’ Super Bowl aspirations during a recent segment. He emphasized the significance of Hendrickson’s presence, stating, “As bad as a fish needs water. Trust me, when you look at this team last year, Joe Burrow played at a historic clip offensively.”

Clark pointed out that despite Burrow’s stellar performance and Chase’s achievements, the Bengals still failed to reach the playoffs. He attributed this failure partly to the defense’s struggles in crucial moments. “The defense played bad enough for them to lose those games,” he added.

The need for a resolution regarding Hendrickson’s contract is urgent, especially with rookie Shemar Stewart’s contract also pending. Without both players, the Bengals may face challenges in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Clark noted, “Trey Hendrickson has to be a part of this defense. Shemar Stewart has to be a part of this defense and play better on the back end.” He warned that without these key players, the Bengals, with potentially the best offense in football, could find themselves on the sidelines during the playoffs.