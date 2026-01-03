Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window

Cincinnati, OH — Brendan Sorsby, a highly sought-after quarterback who recently declared for the NCAA transfer portal, is scheduled to visit Texas Tech and LSU this week. Sorsby, the top-ranked player in the portal, finished his 2025 season with impressive statistics, throwing for 2,800 yards and racking up 36 total touchdowns.

Sorsby confirmed his decision to opt out of the Libert Bowl against Navy, a move that solidifies his commitment to exploring new opportunities. In a social media post, he expressed gratitude for his time at Cincinnati and noted his intentions after much reflection. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Sorsby wrote.

With over 4,000 Division I players in the portal, Sorsby stands out as a prime target for teams in need of a quarterback. He has accrued 7,208 passing yards and 60 touchdowns during his collegiate career, which began in 2022 at Indiana before moving to Cincinnati in 2024.

Texas Tech, coming off a College Football Playoff season, hopes to add Sorsby to their roster as they prepare for a new season. Their previous quarterback, Behren Morton, will be out of eligibility, creating an urgent need for a new signal-caller. Meanwhile, LSU is also interested, having seen their starting quarterback depart.

Despite his success in college football, there’s also speculation about Sorsby’s future in the NFL. Reports indicate he might consider declaring for the draft if he receives a favorable evaluation.

Sorsby’s next stops will be vital as both Texas Tech and LSU represent significant programs that could influence his football career moving forward. As he embarks on these visits, many eyes will be on him as college football’s transfer portal activity heats up.