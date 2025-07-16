News
Cincinnati Faces Active Week of Rain and Humidity
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is set for an active week of weather, with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms. The forecast begins with downpours on Monday morning, particularly along Interstate 71 and north of the 275 loop. Rainfall amounts of 1-1.5 inches have already been reported in some areas, creating concerns about standing water on roads.
Scattered storms are expected throughout the day, with a peak in rain anticipated during the morning rush hour. As a stationary front lingers in the area, humidity will rise, leading to additional pop-up showers as the week progresses.
“Be cautious of potential standing water on the roads, especially in northern Butler, Warren, and Clinton Counties,” said local meteorologist Randi Rico. “Rainfall has created some hazardous conditions, and we urge drivers to remain vigilant.”
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s on Monday, with a warm and muggy night ahead. The overnight low will hover around 70 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring even more humidity, potentially making it feel like the upper 90s.
The pattern of scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the week, with Thursday and Friday predicted to be particularly wet. Residents should remain prepared for potential heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder as conditions shift.
Weather enthusiasts can expect to monitor conditions closely, as additional rainfall is forecasted for each day. Forecasts indicate that drier weather may return early next week, but for now, the weather impact days may keep plans in flux.
Recent Posts
- Liberty to Face Dream in WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- New Streaming and Theater Releases for Weekend Viewing
- Charlotte to Host Historic 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium
- Lindsey Vonn’s Inspiring Comeback to Competitive Skiing After Retirement
- Bragantino Hosts São Paulo in Crucial Brasileirão Clash
- Biles and Owens Dazzle at 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles
- AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago with Exciting Showdown
- New Apple TV Expected With Upgraded Features in Late 2025
- Maggie Q Promotes New Drama After Leaving LA Behind
- Ty Myers: A Rising Country Star Under 21
- Caitlin Clark Leads Team in WNBA All-Star Game Draft
- Ilona Maher Promotes Body Positivity in Latest TikTok Video
- Entergy Prepares for Heavy Rain and Potential Storm Impacts
- WNBA Introduces Special Rules for 2025 All-Star Game in Indianapolis
- Nashville SC Set to Unveil Nostalgia Kit Against Columbus Crew Tonight
- Minnesota United Prepare for Challenge Against LAFC on Wednesday Night
- Videos shine light on Jamal White’s kidnapping and uncle’s shooting incident
- Bulls Rookie Noa Essengue Struggles in Summer League Debut Against Raptors
- Colombia’s Women’s Team Aims for First Copa América Title in Ecuador
- Aces and Wings Clash in Key WNBA Matchup at College Park Center