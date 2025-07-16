Cincinnati Faces Active Week of Rain and Humidity

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is set for an active week of weather, with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms. The forecast begins with downpours on Monday morning, particularly along Interstate 71 and north of the 275 loop. Rainfall amounts of 1-1.5 inches have already been reported in some areas, creating concerns about standing water on roads.

Scattered storms are expected throughout the day, with a peak in rain anticipated during the morning rush hour. As a stationary front lingers in the area, humidity will rise, leading to additional pop-up showers as the week progresses.

“Be cautious of potential standing water on the roads, especially in northern Butler, Warren, and Clinton Counties,” said local meteorologist Randi Rico. “Rainfall has created some hazardous conditions, and we urge drivers to remain vigilant.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s on Monday, with a warm and muggy night ahead. The overnight low will hover around 70 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring even more humidity, potentially making it feel like the upper 90s.

The pattern of scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the week, with Thursday and Friday predicted to be particularly wet. Residents should remain prepared for potential heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder as conditions shift.

Weather enthusiasts can expect to monitor conditions closely, as additional rainfall is forecasted for each day. Forecasts indicate that drier weather may return early next week, but for now, the weather impact days may keep plans in flux.