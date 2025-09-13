Cincinnati Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Northwestern State

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati‘s defense faces significant challenges as it heads into Saturday’s game against Northwestern State. Veteran linebacker Jack Dingle was seen in street clothes during warmups, indicating he will not participate in the matchup.

In addition to Dingle’s absence, the Bearcats will also be without defensive lineman Dontay Corleone. However, cornerback and key special teams player Logan Wilson is set to return for this contest.

Head coach Scott Satterfield discussed the impact of Corleone’s absence during a press conference. “We want to keep those guys fresh, and we’ll continue to do that. Whoever rises up in practice may get more opportunity,” Satterfield said. “I see it as an opportunity for some other guys to get some more reps, and hopefully they go out and make some more plays for us.”

The Bearcats will play the Demons at 3:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium, entering the game as a massive favorite. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Cincinnati a 99% chance of winning the contest.

After this game, Cincinnati has a bye week before traveling to face the Kansas Jayhawks in their opening game of league play. The matchup with Northwestern State marks an essential end to the Bearcats’ non-conference schedule.