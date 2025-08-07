FC Cincinnati Faces Chivas Guadalajara in Leagues Cup Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio – FC Cincinnati will conclude Phase One of the Leagues Cup on Thursday with a match against Liga MX club Chivas Guadalajara. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium.

Gates to TQL Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m., allowing fans ample time to arrive before the match. Tickets are still available for purchase.

The Leagues Cup’s 2025 format features all 18 Liga MX clubs and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, playing in phases before culminating in a knockout round. This year, teams need to reach the top four in their league to qualify for the next stage. FCC currently aims to secure a position to advance further.

In their previous matches, Cincinnati earned four points after a hard-fought victory against CF Monterrey and a draw with FC Juárez, which went to a penalty shootout. To enhance their chances of moving on, FC Cincinnati likely needs at least a win against Chivas.

“We’ve already made our decisions, we’re not going to wait till results come out to decide on our lineup,” said FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan. “We are focused on our performance and the result could impact our chances.”

FC Cincinnati is familiar with Chivas, having defeated them twice in previous encounters in Cincinnati. Chivas comes into the match having struggled, accumulating just two points in previous fixtures.

Fans can participate in a pre-match event at Washington Park, which starts at 3:30 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities and local food trucks. A march to the stadium is also scheduled for 6 p.m.

Chivas is led by Head Coach Gabriel Milito, who took the helm in May. The team boasts players who are familiar with the MLS, including American Cade Cowell and Alan Pulido, a former Sporting Kansas City player.

In addition, FC Cincinnati will honor Nick Hagglund, who will make his 150th appearance for the club, becoming one of the few players to achieve this milestone.

Should Cincinnati advance, they will continue competing in the Leagues Cup beyond this week, with matches scheduled midweek.