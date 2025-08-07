Sports
FC Cincinnati Faces Chivas Guadalajara in Leagues Cup Showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio – FC Cincinnati will conclude Phase One of the Leagues Cup on Thursday with a match against Liga MX club Chivas Guadalajara. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium.
Gates to TQL Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m., allowing fans ample time to arrive before the match. Tickets are still available for purchase.
The Leagues Cup’s 2025 format features all 18 Liga MX clubs and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, playing in phases before culminating in a knockout round. This year, teams need to reach the top four in their league to qualify for the next stage. FCC currently aims to secure a position to advance further.
In their previous matches, Cincinnati earned four points after a hard-fought victory against CF Monterrey and a draw with FC Juárez, which went to a penalty shootout. To enhance their chances of moving on, FC Cincinnati likely needs at least a win against Chivas.
“We’ve already made our decisions, we’re not going to wait till results come out to decide on our lineup,” said FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan. “We are focused on our performance and the result could impact our chances.”
FC Cincinnati is familiar with Chivas, having defeated them twice in previous encounters in Cincinnati. Chivas comes into the match having struggled, accumulating just two points in previous fixtures.
Fans can participate in a pre-match event at Washington Park, which starts at 3:30 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities and local food trucks. A march to the stadium is also scheduled for 6 p.m.
Chivas is led by Head Coach Gabriel Milito, who took the helm in May. The team boasts players who are familiar with the MLS, including American Cade Cowell and Alan Pulido, a former Sporting Kansas City player.
In addition, FC Cincinnati will honor Nick Hagglund, who will make his 150th appearance for the club, becoming one of the few players to achieve this milestone.
Should Cincinnati advance, they will continue competing in the Leagues Cup beyond this week, with matches scheduled midweek.
Recent Posts
- FDA Issues Recall for Mislabelled NuNaturals Sweeteners Amid Health Concerns
- FC Cincinnati Faces Chivas Guadalajara in Leagues Cup Showdown
- Braves Face Marlins in Crucial MLB Matchup Tonight
- Fire Crews Tackle Windy Gap Fire in Grand County
- FanDuel Offers $150 Bonus for NFL Preseason Betting on August 7
- DoorDash Stocks Hit Record High After Strong Earnings Report
- Ripple Acquires Rail for $200 Million to Enhance Stablecoin Services
- Poderoso Travels to Córdoba for Copa Colombia Match
- Tommy Fleetwood Aims to Break 100 Left-Handed in New Series
- Skenes Leads Pirates Against Reds in Key Matchup
- Seattle Mariners Eye Playoffs After Key Trade Deadline Moves
- Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass Details Released Ahead of Launch
- MLB Betting Insights: Top Props for Today’s Matchups
- 2025 Preseason All-America Team Highlights College Football Playoff Standouts
- Gina Carano Settles Lawsuit With Disney and Lucasfilm
- Roblox’s Grow a Garden Launches Trading and Cooking Event Update
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hands Penalty to Sadio Mane in Match Against Rio Ave
- Freakier Friday: Classic Sequel Surprises Audiences with Fresh Humor
- Canyon Fire Sparks Evacuation Warnings Near Piru
- Cramer Predicts Earnings Surge for Palantir and Other Major Stocks