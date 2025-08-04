FC Cincinnati Faces FC Juárez in Leagues Cup Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio – FC Cincinnati will take on FC Juárez on Sunday, August 3, in their second match of the Leagues Cup 2025. The game is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium, and fans can catch the action live on streaming platforms, as well as on local radio.

Both teams had successful starts in the tournament, with FC Cincinnati defeating Liga MX‘s CF Monterrey, 3-2, while FC Juárez secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Charlotte FC. These wins are crucial for their advancement in the tournament.

The Leagues Cup 2025 uses a new format with 18 MLS and 18 Liga MX teams competing. Each team plays three interleague matches in Phase One. The top four ranked teams from both leagues will move on to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for mid-August.

As a reminder, no matches can end in ties. Shootouts will decide any game still tied after 90 minutes, which adds pressure for teams to perform.

In addition to the FC Cincinnati and FC Juárez match, a doubleheader at TQL Stadium will feature Monterrey against the New York Red Bulls, starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the matches are still available through the club’s website or by calling 513-977-KICK.

The matchup against FC Juárez poses a unique test for FC Cincinnati as both teams look to maintain their winning momentum. Cincinnati ranks second in the Eastern Conference, while Juárez aims to recover from a rocky start to the Liga MX season.

Fans interested in tuning into the match can access the live stream on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Local radio broadcasts will be available in both English and Spanish.

FC Cincinnati looks set to keep their excellent form in 2025, seeking another win at home against a fierce Juárez side.