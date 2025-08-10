FC Cincinnati Faces Key Match Against Charlotte FC Amid 10th Anniversary Celebrations

CINCINNATI, Ohio – FC Cincinnati will face Charlotte FC this Sunday at TQL Stadium as they resume MLS league play, coming off the Leagues Cup 2025. The Orange and Blue are second in the Supporters’ Shield standings, just one point behind the Philadelphia Union, and every home match is important in their trophy chase.

This Sunday’s game marks the first of six crucial home matches in the tail end of the season. FC Cincinnati looks to build on a solid home record of 7-2-2 this season. However, they face a Charlotte FC side that has won its last four MLS matches, despite missing key players due to injuries and suspensions.

“The biggest difference is personnel that’s not available, unfortunately, with Pep Biel getting hurt and Ashley Westwood on yellow card suspension,” FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said during a press conference Saturday. “They have depth, and we’ll be ready for a motivated Charlotte squad.”

Sunday’s match will also serve as a celebration of FC Cincinnati’s 10th anniversary. Events leading up to the game include the FCC3 race from Nippert Stadium to TQL Stadium, where alumni and fans gathered, as well as a march by alumni members with Supporters Groups ahead of the match.

“It’s always nice to remember the history of the club,” Noonan said. “The USL years were very strong for FC Cincinnati, and a lot of those players will be back for this celebration. It’s a pleasure to see the club’s improvements and to win trophies.”

Historically, FC Cincinnati has struggled against Charlotte, with a record of 2-3-2. However, they have performed better at home, holding a 2-1-0 record against the Crown at TQL Stadium.

In their race for the Supporters’ Shield, Cincinnati has 49 points with nine matches left in the season and will be looking to reclaim their trophy from 2023. The Orange and Blue are aiming for a strong finish, with many matches to be played at home.

This matchup against Charlotte FC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a postmatch Alumni Friendly featuring early club legends. For more information about the anniversary weekend, fans can visit FCCincinnati.com.