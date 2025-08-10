Sports
FC Cincinnati Faces Key Match Against Charlotte FC Amid 10th Anniversary Celebrations
CINCINNATI, Ohio – FC Cincinnati will face Charlotte FC this Sunday at TQL Stadium as they resume MLS league play, coming off the Leagues Cup 2025. The Orange and Blue are second in the Supporters’ Shield standings, just one point behind the Philadelphia Union, and every home match is important in their trophy chase.
This Sunday’s game marks the first of six crucial home matches in the tail end of the season. FC Cincinnati looks to build on a solid home record of 7-2-2 this season. However, they face a Charlotte FC side that has won its last four MLS matches, despite missing key players due to injuries and suspensions.
“The biggest difference is personnel that’s not available, unfortunately, with Pep Biel getting hurt and Ashley Westwood on yellow card suspension,” FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said during a press conference Saturday. “They have depth, and we’ll be ready for a motivated Charlotte squad.”
Sunday’s match will also serve as a celebration of FC Cincinnati’s 10th anniversary. Events leading up to the game include the FCC3 race from Nippert Stadium to TQL Stadium, where alumni and fans gathered, as well as a march by alumni members with Supporters Groups ahead of the match.
“It’s always nice to remember the history of the club,” Noonan said. “The USL years were very strong for FC Cincinnati, and a lot of those players will be back for this celebration. It’s a pleasure to see the club’s improvements and to win trophies.”
Historically, FC Cincinnati has struggled against Charlotte, with a record of 2-3-2. However, they have performed better at home, holding a 2-1-0 record against the Crown at TQL Stadium.
In their race for the Supporters’ Shield, Cincinnati has 49 points with nine matches left in the season and will be looking to reclaim their trophy from 2023. The Orange and Blue are aiming for a strong finish, with many matches to be played at home.
This matchup against Charlotte FC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a postmatch Alumni Friendly featuring early club legends. For more information about the anniversary weekend, fans can visit FCCincinnati.com.
Recent Posts
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles