FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio — FC Cincinnati kicks off its Leagues Cup 2025 journey Thursday night against Liga MX‘s CF Monterrey at TQL Stadium. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup 2025 features a new format, expanding to include all 18 clubs from Liga MX and 18 from MLS, split into two phases: Phase One and Knockout Rounds. The tournament culminates with the final on August 31. To qualify for the knockout stage, FCC aims to finish in the top four of its league table during Phase One.

This year, the points system awards three points for regulation wins, and ties are resolved through penalty shootouts, granting the winning team an extra point. The stakes are high as FCC seeks its second trophy under Head Coach Pat Noonan, particularly after a strong regular season performance.

<p"As we approach the tournament, we want to maintain our high level of play," Noonan stated. "We're treating these matches as important as our league games. Our goal is to keep progressing and winning."

Parking access around TQL Stadium may be limited due to ongoing construction for a mixed-use district north of the venue, with Wade Street closed to both drivers and pedestrians. Fans attending the pre-match festivities from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Park will enjoy food trucks, drinks, and family-friendly experiences before marching into the stadium.

Monterrey, known as Rayados, comes into the match following a strong start in Liga MX, despite an opening loss to Pachuca. Under the guidance of former NYCFC coach Domènec Torrent, Monterrey is currently 4th in the Liga MX Apertura with key players including Sergio Ramos and German Berterame, who has found the net multiple times this season.

As FC Cincinnati prepares for the matchup, a notable absence will be the club’s record signing, who recently suffered a leg injury. The team will look to players like midfielder Evander and USMNT center-back to lead them into battle.

Fans can catch the match on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The anticipation is high as FCC rekindles its rivalry with Monterrey, aiming to make a splash in the cup competition.