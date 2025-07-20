FC Cincinnati Faces Real Salt Lake in Key MLS Showdown

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, July 18, 2025) – FC Cincinnati is determined to secure three points on the road as they visit Real Salt Lake for only the second time in club history. This highly anticipated match takes place at America First Field on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Currently, FC Cincinnati sits second in the Eastern Conference, looking to extend their recent form after winning four of their last five matches. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake, despite being in 10th place in the Western Conference, is on a five-game unbeaten streak, including a recent 1-0 win against Portland.

Fans can catch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with local broadcasts available on ESPN 1530 in English and La Mega 101.5 FM in Spanish.

Real Salt Lake has been known for their physical play this season, ranking third in the league with 64 yellow cards and second with four red cards. They average 13.3 fouls per match, a stark contrast to FC Cincinnati’s 10.4, which is among the league’s lowest. Coach Pat Noonan acknowledges the challenge posed by RSL’s gritty approach.

FC Cincinnati’s Evander has been a standout player, becoming the first in club history to score in five consecutive matches, totaling 15 goals this season. If forward Kévin Denkey remains sidelined due to injury, Evander’s importance in the attack will increase.

The match is expected to be a tactical battle, with FC Cincinnati hoping to use their speed against RSL’s strong defensive setup. Notably, Diego Luna for Real Salt Lake has achieved significant success, contributing 12 goals this season and showcasing impressive skill as he returns from a strong Gold Cup performance.

This match will mark an important moment, as both teams look to solidify their standings ahead of the playoffs. With FC Cincinnati previously defeating RSL in their last encounter in 2022, history will also play a role in this matchup.

This is a crucial game for both teams as they fight for position in their respective conferences. The last two MLS seasons have shown the competitive nature of the league, and fans are eager to see how this game unfolds.