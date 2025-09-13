FC Cincinnati’s Goalkeeper Roman Celentano Injured Ahead of Nashville Matchup

CINCINNATI, Ohio — FC Cincinnati will be without star goalkeeper Roman Celentano for their crucial matchup against Nashville SC on Saturday. Celentano, who has been a key player for the team since 2022, is sidelined with a leg injury, although specifics about the injury have not been disclosed by the team.

The news comes as a blow to Cincinnati, who is vying for the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the MLS team with the best regular-season record. Currently, Cincinnati sits in third place with 52 points, trailing San Diego FC and Philadelphia Union, which have 56 and 57 points respectively. Nashville, closely behind with 50 points, could leapfrog Cincinnati in the standings with a victory.

Cincinnati recently celebrated Celentano’s achievement of logging the most playing time in the franchise’s history, surpassing former midfielder Lucho Acosta. His absence is significant as the team prepares for this key match.

The club has four goalkeepers on its roster including Alec Kann, Evan Louro, and Paul Walters, but none of them have played a regular-season game this year. Louro featured in three matches during the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Cup.

FC Cincinnati has not yet announced who will take on the goalkeeper role against Nashville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at TQL Stadium, marking the first game for Cincinnati since the MLS international break. Celentano was recently called up to the U.S. men's national team but did not see action in their friendlies against South Korea and Japan.