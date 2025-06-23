Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A young father, Tyler Menke, is on the road to recovery after a prolonged battle with Lyme disease. His journey began after the illness, spread by ticks, progressed significantly before he received a diagnosis.

Menke, a co-owner of MyFitness Suites, experienced symptoms like muscle weakness, joint pain, and extreme fatigue. ‘When you go through a long-term illness, you look at life a little differently,’ he said.

His personal struggles intensified after the death of his father. ‘God found me,’ Menke reflected, implying that this moment led to a transformative spiritual awakening. This change encouraged him to focus on rebuilding his body and expanding the fitness facility he co-owns with his wife, Michelle.

Michelle Menke noted that as they worked on their project together, Tyler began to improve. ‘He still had the aches and pains, but he can deal with it differently because he’s so excited about what he is doing,’ she said.

Menke incorporated a variety of therapies into his routine, including body resistance training through Pilates, red light therapy, salt cabin saunas, and cold plunges. ‘It really rids all the inflammation from your body in a three-minute workout,’ he explained. ‘It’s tough, but you feel really good the rest of the day.’

He also engaged in mind-body workouts such as hot yoga and outdoor trail time, which helped him reconnect with nature. ‘People have an injury they are trying to recover from or any chronic ailments; there are benefits there,’ he stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts a severe tick season this year. Menke emphasizes that the symptoms of Lyme disease can be completely resolved if caught early.