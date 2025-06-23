Health
Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A young father, Tyler Menke, is on the road to recovery after a prolonged battle with Lyme disease. His journey began after the illness, spread by ticks, progressed significantly before he received a diagnosis.
Menke, a co-owner of MyFitness Suites, experienced symptoms like muscle weakness, joint pain, and extreme fatigue. ‘When you go through a long-term illness, you look at life a little differently,’ he said.
His personal struggles intensified after the death of his father. ‘God found me,’ Menke reflected, implying that this moment led to a transformative spiritual awakening. This change encouraged him to focus on rebuilding his body and expanding the fitness facility he co-owns with his wife, Michelle.
Michelle Menke noted that as they worked on their project together, Tyler began to improve. ‘He still had the aches and pains, but he can deal with it differently because he’s so excited about what he is doing,’ she said.
Menke incorporated a variety of therapies into his routine, including body resistance training through Pilates, red light therapy, salt cabin saunas, and cold plunges. ‘It really rids all the inflammation from your body in a three-minute workout,’ he explained. ‘It’s tough, but you feel really good the rest of the day.’
He also engaged in mind-body workouts such as hot yoga and outdoor trail time, which helped him reconnect with nature. ‘People have an injury they are trying to recover from or any chronic ailments; there are benefits there,’ he stated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts a severe tick season this year. Menke emphasizes that the symptoms of Lyme disease can be completely resolved if caught early.
Recent Posts
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km