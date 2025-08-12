Sports
Cincinnati Open Delayed by Power Outage on August 12
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Play at the Cincinnati Open was interrupted on Monday, August 12, 2025, due to a power outage that lasted 75 minutes. The outage occurred at 5:23 p.m. local time, halting a match on the P&G Center Court where a player had just won the first set 7-6(4).
Action resumed shortly after the delay ended at 6:38 p.m. The player leading at that point was also ahead 2-5 in the second set. Defending champion will later face off against a Canadian competitor in the third round.
Earlier in the day, seventh seed Holger Rune advanced past American player Michelsen, winning 7-6(4), 6-3. Rune, who reached the semifinals in Cincinnati the previous year, aims to stay within the Top 10 of the PIF ATP Rankings this year.
In his match against Michelsen, Rune recovered from being a break down in the first set and displayed aggressive play to clinch the victory in one hour and 35 minutes.
Rune is set to play against Frances Tiafoe next. Tiafoe advanced after defeating his opponent 6-4, 6-4. Last year, Tiafoe made his first appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati and has accumulated 50 hard-court wins at this event.
With the tournament continuing, Felix Auger-Aliassime improved his 2025 record to 9-0 against French players. He was leading 7-6(4), 4-2 when his opponent was forced to retire from their match.
Auger-Aliassime has had considerable success in Cincinnati, with a total of 11 match wins at this Masters 1000 event. Next, he will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Benjamin Bonzi in the fourth round.
Recent Posts
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers
- Fenerbahçe Faces Feyenoord in UEFA Qualification Decider
- Rangers Dominate Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Jeff Hiller Surprised by Emmy Nomination for ‘Somebody Somewhere’