Cincinnati Open Delayed by Power Outage on August 12

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Play at the Cincinnati Open was interrupted on Monday, August 12, 2025, due to a power outage that lasted 75 minutes. The outage occurred at 5:23 p.m. local time, halting a match on the P&G Center Court where a player had just won the first set 7-6(4).

Action resumed shortly after the delay ended at 6:38 p.m. The player leading at that point was also ahead 2-5 in the second set. Defending champion will later face off against a Canadian competitor in the third round.

Earlier in the day, seventh seed Holger Rune advanced past American player Michelsen, winning 7-6(4), 6-3. Rune, who reached the semifinals in Cincinnati the previous year, aims to stay within the Top 10 of the PIF ATP Rankings this year.

In his match against Michelsen, Rune recovered from being a break down in the first set and displayed aggressive play to clinch the victory in one hour and 35 minutes.

Rune is set to play against Frances Tiafoe next. Tiafoe advanced after defeating his opponent 6-4, 6-4. Last year, Tiafoe made his first appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati and has accumulated 50 hard-court wins at this event.

With the tournament continuing, Felix Auger-Aliassime improved his 2025 record to 9-0 against French players. He was leading 7-6(4), 4-2 when his opponent was forced to retire from their match.

Auger-Aliassime has had considerable success in Cincinnati, with a total of 11 match wins at this Masters 1000 event. Next, he will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Benjamin Bonzi in the fourth round.