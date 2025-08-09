Cincinnati Open 2025 Draws Features Italian Tennis Stars

MASON, Ohio — The draws for the singles tournaments of the Cincinnati Open 2025, a prestigious ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event, were announced on August 5, 2025. Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and world number one, is set to compete, leading a record five Italian players in the men’s draw.

Sinner will begin his campaign in the second round against either Vit Kopriva or qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan. Should he progress, he may face Gabriel Diallo in the third round followed by potential matches against Tomas Machac and Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals. A possible showdown with fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti is also on the horizon.

Joining Sinner from Italy are Lorenzo Musetti (seeded 8), Flavio Cobolli (15), Luciano Darderi (29), and Lorenzo Sonego (31), all beginning in the second round. Luca Nardi, a lucky loser, will enter the main draw. This marks the first time that Italy has five seeded players in an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Italian players in the women’s tournament include Jasmine Paolini, seeded 7, who also starts in the second round. Meanwhile, world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka awaits the winner of Maria Sakkari and Kamilla Rakhimova in her match.

Matches will be broadcast live in Italy via Sky Sport channels and streamed on SkyGo and NOW Tv. Fans can also watch the ATP men’s matches on Tennis TV and the WTA women’s matches on SuperTennis and SuperTenniX.

The Cincinnati Open serves as a critical stop in preparation for the upcoming US Open 2025, scheduled for August 24 to September 7 in New York. The tournament is expected to showcase thrilling performances as players vie for critical points and title glory ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.