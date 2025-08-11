Sports
Cincinnati Open Features Exciting Matches as Tournament Advances
MASON, Ohio — As the Cincinnati Open progresses into its second week, the singles field is getting notably thinner, signaling intense matchups ahead. The Round of 32 begins August 11 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, highlighted by a rematch between reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Holger Rune. Sabalenka remains undefeated against her opponent in two previous meetings, including a tight match at Wimbledon.
Jannik Sinner, the ATP No. 1, is aiming for his second consecutive Rookwood Cup, boasting a 38-2 record on hard courts this season. He faces off against an as-yet-unknown player on Center Court on August 11. Meanwhile, Holger Rune has successfully reached the Round of 16 in back-to-back ATP 1000 tournaments, recently defeating Alex Michelsen.
In the WTA bracket, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro continues her impressive form, winning 10 of her last 12 matches after beating American wild card Taylor Townsend. She is just one win away from her second consecutive quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 1000 event.
Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded No. 12, advanced after a solid performance against Maya Joint, noting her first time making it to the Round of 16 in Cincinnati. She expressed excitement, having previously struggled in earlier rounds.
On the doubles side, Taylor Townsend, currently ranked World No. 1 in doubles, is also making waves in singles, as she leads against Bouzas Maneiro early on. The tournament continues to deliver thrilling matches, with updates being provided in real-time.
