Sports
Cincinnati Open Play Suspended Due to Power Outage
MASON, Ohio — Play was suspended at the Cincinnati Open at 5:25 p.m. local time on Monday due to a power outage affecting the Lindner Family Tennis Center. The tournament confirmed the suspension shortly after, leading to confusion as matches were interrupted.
Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was in the midst of a match, leading Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(5) and facing a break at 2-5 on Court 3, while home favorite Taylor Fritz had just taken the first set against Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4).
Officials predicted play would not resume before 6:30 p.m. local time as electricity provider Duke Energy addressed the outage, which impacted the Mason area and other parts of Cincinnati. Streams of the tournament ceased shortly before the announcement was made.
The Cincinnati Open, which runs through August 18, is expecting to resume soon. Play during the earlier hours included a round of matches where seventh-seeded Holger Rune advanced past American Michael Michelsen with a score of 7-6(4), 6-3.
Fans eager to attend can purchase tickets for the tournament, which include individual sessions and premium seating options. However, series packages have already sold out.
The situation is reminiscent of events earlier this year when a nationwide blackout in Spain halted play at the Madrid Open. Updates on the Cincinnati Open will be provided as the situation evolves.
