Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Set: Who Will Advance to Semis?

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — The stage is set for an exciting day at the Cincinnati Open, the final WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court swing. After a week of unpredictable weather and thrilling matches, eight players remain to compete for a spot in the semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion and World No. 1, stands out as a favorite. Despite battling fatigue from a grueling three-hour match against Emma Raducanu earlier this week, she showcased her prowess on Wednesday, winning against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro with ease. Sabalenka has an impressive record in tiebreaks this year, winning 18 of 19, setting an Open Era record.

Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 2, is looking to reclaim her former glory after winning the tournament two years ago. Following a walkover round, she quickly defeated Lucia Bronzetti in a solid performance on Thursday. Gauff’s improved serving with only three double faults indicates her readiness to compete for the title.

The Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, is also in the mix after upending sixth-seeded Madison Keys. Rybakina displayed her resilience by winning three consecutive matches after trailing in each. She faces a significant challenge ahead, aiming to advance past Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Anna Kalinskaya has emerged as a dark horse in the tournament. With a past victory over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her latest convincing wins, including one against Magda Linette, Kalinskaya is riding a wave of momentum.

Not to be overlooked, Jasmine Paolini has had a remarkable comeback in Cincinnati. After struggling in Montreal, Paolini has turned her performance around, winning her last three matches decisively, including a rematch against Barbora Krejcikova.

As the quarterfinal matches loom, players will be focused on executing their strategies and overcoming the pressure of high-stakes competition. With each match expected to deliver thrilling tennis, fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious and secure a spot in the semifinals.

The quarterfinals promise not just intense plays but also showcase the journey of each contender as they battle for glory at this prestigious tournament.