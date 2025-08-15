Sports
Cincinnati Open: Stars Prepare Ahead of US Open
Cincinnati, Ohio — The Cincinnati Open, a key precursor to the US Open, is currently attracting many of the world’s top tennis players at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. This prestigious tournament provides players one last opportunity to showcase their skills before the final Grand Slam of the year.
Last year’s champions, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, have returned to defend their titles. Sinner has successfully advanced to the semifinals, while Sabalenka faced an early exit, losing in the quarterfinals to Elena Rybakina.
Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek also made headlines by reaching the semifinals, where she will go up against Rybakina. Notably, top-ranked players Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, currently second in ATP and WTA rankings, are battling through the quarterfinals for a shot at the title.
Fans looking to watch the Cincinnati Open have various options. In the United States, coverage is available through the Tennis Channel. Viewers can subscribe directly on their website or via monthly live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo, and Sling TV. DirecTV’s Choice tier offers access to over 125 channels, including the Tennis Channel, starting at $90 monthly, while Fubo’s Elite tier includes more than 200 channels for $105 monthly.
In the UK, Sky Sports broadcasts the tournament, and several subscription plans are available, often bundled with Netflix and Discovery Plus. Travelers can also maintain their subscriptions using a virtual private network (VPN) to access services from abroad.
However, the use of VPNs may be illegal in some regions, and utilizing them to bypass regional content restrictions could violate service agreements. Therefore, users should remain aware of the legal implications involved.
Lillian Brown, the Senior Associate Editor of Streaming at Business Insider, emphasizes the importance of understanding various streaming options available to sports fans. In her role, she provides insights on how to navigate the ever-changing landscape of entertainment services.
